SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The excitement of the 95th Illinois FFA Convention is amplified during the election of new state officers. Suspense built this year when the internet was down and everything was handled by paper ballots.

Tension filled the room, followed by an eruption of joy as a new state officer is announced.

Four people among 6,000 in attendance at the BOS Center in Springfield can relate to both the excitement of being elected as a state FFA officers and to using paper ballots. They shared the same experience together 50 years ago.

Accepting the title of state president in 1973 was Gene Schwarm, who grew up on a cattle farm in Loogootee in south-central Illinois, would graduate from the University of Illinois and become a lawyer, later serving as a state court judge in Illinois for 23 years. He says his experiences in FFA helped him in his career.

“I used the leadership, public speaking, and communication skills a lot of in my life’s work,” he says.

For him, one of the most memorable moments as FFA president in 1973-74 was going to Washington, D.C., to talk policy.

“That summer President Richard Nixon wasn’t available, so we got to talk to Earl Butz, the Secretary of Agriculture,” he said of being at the capitol when history was being made during the Watergate era.

Schwarm and his fellow officers reunited at the FFA convention on June 15. They said they hadn’t kept in touch over the years but were looking forward to having lunch together at the past-officers luncheon.

Serving as vice president with Schwarm in 1973-74, Darwin Hall says he also used skills honed in FFA as a high school and college ag teacher for several years and the rest of his career in feed sales in Lee County in north central Illinois.

“It gave us more opportunities,” he says of being a state officer.

David Rothermel of Champaign County, who was elected secretary-treasurer 50 years ago when the convention was in Champaign, says the advice he’d give incoming state officers is “Don’t be shy. Make the most of every moment this year.”

Rothermel, who grew corn and soybeans in Champaign County for 30 years, has moved to Florida and works in real estate.

Rounding out the team, Tom Scheider, who has farmed in Freeport, Illinois, for 45 years raising hogs and corn and soybeans, says a highlight of being the FFA state reporter 50 years ago was producing the state FFA magazine.

At that time, it was nearing the end of the Vietnam war and people paid about 50 cents a gallon for gasoline, says Tom Kelly, the 1972-73 FFA secretary-treasurer the year before Schwarm and his team.

After the tribute to past officers, new 2023-24 officers are elected and welcomed with fanfare. Thaddeus “Thad” Bergschneider, who graduated from tiny Franklin High School in Morgan County in a class of 13, is chosen as 2023-24 FFA president. He has three brothers and three sisters and raises sheep, chickens and turkeys. His Supervised Agricultural Experience project was raising 300 turkeys for the Thanksgiving market.

“Bucking bales with this guy made me want to run for state office,” Bergschneider says when neighbor Matt Wells hugged and congratulated him.

Wells was state president in 1997-98.

After his year of service as an FFA officer, Bergschneider is headed to Purdue University to study ag economics.

Eric Wisely of southern Illinois, a graduate of Nashville High School, says growing up with horses inspired him to join FFA. The newly elected Illinois FFA vice president plans to study agriculture education at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Cooper Nelson of Canton in Fulton County said after starting in 4-H, he never doubted that he wanted a career in agriculture. He grew up on a “small scale” farm showing lambs. He won a calf in the Fulton County Fair scramble when he was 14 years old and bred the heifer to start a small herd. He says while preparing to run for FFA state office, “You eat, breath, and sleep it.” Without a pause, he adds “The work starts now.”

“I’ve never felt happier,” says Riley Kessler, who lives in Madison County and went to school in Macoupin County in the west southwest Illinois region.

New treasurer Benjamin Bremmer, of Stephenson County in northern Illinois, is excited to be the first FFA officer elected from that community in 30 years. His family has a niche dairy market raising heifers. While he enjoys the Holsteins, he says “being in that tractor seat” is what he’ll miss most about farm life while serving as a state officer.