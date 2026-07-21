Editor’s note: The following was written by Mark White, Sarah Low, Maria Kalaitzandonakes, and Jonathan Coppess with the University of Illinois and Brenna Ellison with Purdue University for the farmdoc daily website June 25.
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Editor’s note: The following was written by Mark White, Sarah Low, Maria Kalaitzandonakes, and Jonathan Coppess with the University of Illinois and Brenna Ellison with Purdue University for the farmdoc daily website June 25.
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