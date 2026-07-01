One of the dominant focuses for the grain market through mid-summer is threatening weather and the expected arrival of El Niño.
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One of the dominant focuses for the grain market through mid-summer is threatening weather and the expected arrival of El Niño.
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By Crystal Reed
The peak risk management period is behind farmers with crops now in the ground, and while there are dry spots in places, condition rates are lofty.
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