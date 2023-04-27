John Minalt chose the witty name “Spears to You” for his asparagus business. After all, he’s from Harvard.

Harvard, Illinois, that is.

His clever ideas have put him in the green all year round. He sells Christmas trees in the winter at Conifera Tree Farm and asparagus in the spring.

Wanting to have something to spread income across the seasons, the Christmas tree farmer started growing asparagus in his garden, expanded to a 1-acre plot and now he grows 7 acres of the popular veggie.

“That’s over 50,000 plants,” Minalt said.

This is the time of year people will find wild asparagus, harvest it from their gardens, and find locally grown asparagus at grocery stores just waiting to be a side dish or have a starring role in a meal.

One of Minalt’s favorite recipes is Asparagus Tacos. He also recommends a tasty Fettuccine Alfredo with Asparagus. The University of Illinois Extension also dishes up some recipes for the versatile veggie that can easily be baked, roasted, sautéed or grilled.

In northern Illinois where Minalt farms, asparagus season starts about May 1 depending on weather, and it flourishes for about six weeks. He will soon be starting to sell fresh-picked-daily Jersey Supreme and Millenial varieties in one-pound increments.

Cynthia Domenghini, an instructor in Kansas State University’s Department of Horticulture and Natural Resources, said asparagus spears begin emerging early to mid-April near the university in Manhattan, but earlier in southern Kansas and later in the northern part of the state. There is a little variance in the timing of asparagus season in other Midwestern states, depending on location.

Minalt sells asparagus from the farm, at farmers markets and to other buyers. He says his customers have a variety of favorite recipes, including creamy asparagus soup and tasty asparagus tacos.

Some years he hosts a popular asparagus fest, bringing people out to the farm in Harvard to enjoy the spring and get their asparagus fix.

Information about the 2023 season will be available on his website spearstoyou.com.