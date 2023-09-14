Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring small-town restaurants in Iowa, Illinois and Missouri.

MOONSHINE, Ill. — You won’t find Moonshine on a map of Illinois. It used to have a population of two, but now there is only a single building and no official residents. Still, it is a destination.

It’s all about the burgers at Moonshine Store, which opened as a general store in 1912 and has been an important part of Clark County in southeastern Illinois ever since.

It’s not your typical restaurant. This hamburger joint has unique hours opening at 6 a.m. until the grill is turned off at 12:30 p.m. — before the traditional lunch rush is over at many restaurants.

It is unapologetically planted in the middle of nowhere surrounded by farmland. With no indoor dining, even in the winter, and no indoor restrooms, this isn’t the usual recipe for restaurant success.

But it works here. So much so Moonshine Store has been featured on national television and by other media multiple times. Thousands of motorcycles, limos, Jeeps and ATVs have filled the parking lot over the years.

“A helicopter landed over there,” says one of the co-owners, Lisa Tuttle. She and her sister-in-law Jackie Tuttle bought the restaurant from their in-laws in 2016.

When asked what makes this place so special to people, Lisa says she doesn’t really know.

“But I’m grateful,” she says.

A visit from CBS Morning News in 2003, the popularity among motorcyclists and the loyalty of locals continue to make Moonshine a destination.

Lisa attributes part of their popularity to the Moonshine Lunch Run that started in 2004 when a friend invited other motorcycling friends on a ride to get a Moonburger. The annual April ride grew to draw fans from across the U.S. and Canada. Lisa ended the official motorcycle tour in 2018 after her husband died, but riders continue to drop in for a burger.

“At the biggest run we ever had, we made 3,268 hamburgers in one day. We had three grills going outside and three inside,” Lisa said of the heyday of the ride that lasted 14 years.

Today, even in record-breaking high temperatures in August, people fill most of the shaded picnic tables munching on burgers and chips at 10 a.m. Like most Saturdays, they will serve between 600 and 800 burgers through the pass-through window. Guests dress the burgers with their favorite condiments and settle at a picnic table for lunch.

No one seems to mind the early hours.

“One morning a limo was waiting at 5:30 a.m. They were fulfilling their father’s last wish,” Lisa says.

Lisa’s mother-in-law, Helen, who bought the store with her husband Roy Lee Tuttle in 1982, started what may seem like quirky hours for a burger joint.

“We’re out of here by 1 p.m. or earlier. We like the afternoons off,” Lisa says

In the early days of the store, locals arrived by horse and wagon to get groceries, hardware, and all kinds of items.

“It was a community store,” Lisa says. It was also the first store in the area to have a TV.

The store has stayed in business ever since it opened in 1912, only taking a one-month pause for renovations in 2016 when Lisa and Jackie officially took over the restaurant from Helen.

Helen and Roy Lee had lived above the restaurant for years, earning Moonshine a sign that showed a population of two. After he died in 2015, Helen eventually moved.

Lisa and Jackie were nurses before they bought the restaurant. But they already knew it intimately.

“I worked here every Saturday for the last 30 years,” Lisa says.

Surrounded by corn and soybeans, with the nearest small community of Martinsville about 10 miles away, the Tuttles appreciate their store’s rural neighbors and cater to them. Farmers and retired farmers are the first to arrive for coffee at about 6 a.m.

During the busy harvest season, farmers phone in an order, and when it’s ready someone arrives to pick it up. They don’t have stand in line or wait for a bill — they just take the food and run. Moonshine will settle up the bill when harvest is over, Lisa says.

While burgers are the star of the show here, a variety of deli sandwiches, grilled chicken, and homemade veggie burgers are available. Old-fashioned sodas in glass bottles are in the fridge. No moonshine here — the locals say they aren’t sure where the name came from.

None of the next generation of Tuttles are interested in operating Moonshine Store. Its idiosyncrasies, including the lack of ADA-accessible restrooms, are “grandfathered in” so Lisa doesn’t expect anyone to buy and renovate the place to carry on the tradition when she and Jackie hang up their spatulas.

Until then, it's burgers every day until the griddle goes off at 12:30 p.m. except on Sundays and holidays.