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Another beautiful August week. Plenty of moisture from the past weekend’s storms and three-tenths on Wednesday night. The good weather conditions we had for Liberty applications in late June has made walking beans easier this year, even though the weeds were a little taller than we would have liked when we were able to spray. Corn looks good, though it is very common to see some tip back. Sixteen around by 30-35 long ears are typical. Kernel depth and weight will be a big factor as always. No beans turning yet, but they look like they will be good. I’m thankful for how things look in spite of some of the challenges this year.