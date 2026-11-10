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Harvest has all but wrapped up in our area. There are still a few large-acre producers yet to finish. Fall fertilizer and lime continue to be applied. Now that the temperatures have cooled, anhydrous is a top priority for those using it as a nitrogen source. We are very dry, which is concerning as we move into winter. We will need spring rains to recharge the soil profile. Commodity prices have declined significantly. With the threat of the USDA raising yields again, potential dryness in South America may be our only hope to see a price increase.