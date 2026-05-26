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It was a very slow week due to the rain we received on Monday. With our crop planted, we’ve turned our attention to catching our mowing up, preparing to sidedress nitrogen, and getting some hay made. It looks like the weatherman has cleared Memorial Day weekend and a few days thereafter, so I believe field work will be active again. Crops have benefited from some rainfall to help with emergence, but the general consensus is it’s time to get the crop completed. If the weather holds, most everything will be in the ground after this weekend.