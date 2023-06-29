There’s a lot to be said about an industry that not only promotes proper animal care but also provides the tools necessary for its producers to become better animal caretakers.

The beef industry is dedicated to raising healthy, nutritious and high-quality beef for its consumers. Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) is part of this commitment.

BQA is a national program that educates beef producers and those who work on cattle operations about food safety, cattle well-being and beef quality. The beef supply chain relies on BQA to ensure producers’ commitment to these standards.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) and Merck Animal Health partnered to bring the Stockmanship and Stewardship event to Nebraska June 13 and 15.

Jesse Fulton, Nebraska Extension educator and director of BQA, said that Nebraska won a grant from Merck to help offset the cost. Nebraska last hosted this type of event in 2017 at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) campus.

This Stockmanship and Stewardship event was unique because they were able to host a one-day training but on two separate days.

“Most of these events are usually two-day or three-day events, but we were able to do ours in a single day,” Fulton said. “It is hard for producers to leave their operations for multiple days.”

On June 12, Stockmanship and Stewardship was held at Northeast Community College (NECC) in Norfolk, Nebraska. Producers met June 15 at the Red Willow Fairgrounds at McCook, Nebraska. Fulton said they wanted to provide the opportunity for producers to attend without having to drive across the state.

An additional educational opportunity was offered June 14 at NECC, which covered topics regarding grazing management to improve soil health, the effect of animal behavior on grazing management and an overview of virtual fencing.

About 150 participants attended the events. Sessions were offered in both English and Spanish. Fulton stated in a press release that “it is important for those whose primary language is Spanish that work on cattle operations daily to have industry relevant education available to them.”

Throughout each break-out session, attendees learned a different aspect of BQA. At the end of the event, they could then take the test to receive BQA certification.

ShayLe Stewart, DTN livestock market analyst, opened Stockmanship and Stewardship event with a positive message about the cattle market. In summary, everything is high: high consumer demand, high market prices, high input costs and high interest rates.

“Every single sector of the commodity market is higher,” Stewart said.

The only low point she mentioned was cattle supply. The U.S. has the fewest number of beef cows in 52 years, which is when the USDA began reporting the U.S. beef cow inventory. Stewart said that the culled cows are being harvested, not stored away or on feed.

The lower cow inventory is a repercussion of drought. Pockets of the Midwest had been receiving rain, but the moisturewas not a magic fix for dwindling hay supplies, pasture shortages or high feed costs.

Dusty Abney of Cargill Animal Nutrition offered producers tips to make the most of their limited resources. For example, align your breeding cycle to the environment. When your cow has her greatest nutritional needs (second trimester), the forage should be at peak production.

Even simply preventing feed waste can keep dollars in your pocket. Do not allow spills when filling the feed bunk, or use a cone feeder instead of rolling hay out for the cows to trample.

Abney understands that producers may be forced to cut corners during the drought, but your guiding principle should not be “what can I get away with?” He said that your cow’s Body Condition Score (BCS) may slip into a 4, but understand that she may not breed back as quickly. Try to keep your cows at a 5 or 6 BCS.

Also, Abney encourages producers to reflect after this season to learn from the experience.

“After the drought, or any big event for that matter, understand what you can do better next time. Make a plan,” said Abney.

Having a plan is becoming even more important when managing illness due to the two new FDA Guidance for Industry (GFI). Effective June 11, GFI No. 263 regulates that over-the-counter drugs containing “medically important antimicrobials” can be obtained only with a veterinarian prescription. GFI No. 191 involves hormone implants and became effective at the end of June.

These guidelines intend to help producers maintain their commitment to animal wellbeing and consumer confidence through herd health. Your veterinarian is a crucial part of your herd health management plan. Each operation should have a Vet-Client-Patient Relationship (VCPR), which Dr. Lindsay Waechter-Mead described as a contract between you and your veterinarian.

Waechter-Mead, who is a veterinarian, extension educator and cattle producer herself, discussed animal care considerations, such as administering medicine. A separate syringe should be assigned for each medication. Also, killed and modified-live vaccinations should not be mixed, Waechter-Mead said.

With a modified-live vaccine, only mix what you will use within one hour. Waechter-Mead likes the 10-dose vials. Also, using smaller bottles reminds you to change needles frequently.

She also warned attendees that a broken needle can migrate quickly within an animal. A veterinarian may need to ultrasound and surgically remove the needle.

“A broken needle is a medical emergency. Stop and contact your veterinarian,” said Wachter-Mead.

Accidents happen, but producers are responsible for providing consumers with a safe, quality product free from broken needles, she said.

After giving shots, all syringes must be cleaned thoroughly with hot water. No soap or disinfectant should be used.

“Soap residue can potentially render the produce useless,” Waechter-Mead said.

If you want to sterilize the utensils, boil water on the stove or use a pressure cooker. It was jokingly mentioned to ask for your wife’s permission before taking her Instant Pot from the kitchen to sterilize syringes.

Handling cattle was a large segment of the Stockmanship and Stewardship event. Facilities should be oriented so that cattle flow through alleys. A curved handling system is conducive to how cattle typically move.

“When cattle are in a curve, they will continue to follow that curve,” said Ruth Woiwode, assistant professor and extension assistant for Nebraska Extension.

Since cattle seem to go back where they came from, a bud box system can also be effective. Woiwode recommended that producers experiment with gate placement as well. Not all gates are effective at 90-degree angles.

A live cattle-handling demonstration helped attendees see these principles in practice. Dr. Ron Gill of Texas A&M University and Curt Pate, a renowned stockman, worked cattle on horseback and on foot.

Reducing stress should be the goal of handling livestock. Everyone working with cattle must have an understanding of how cattle think, and communicate through body language. Sometimes all it takes to get cattle to move is applying pressure with one step toward the herd, staying within their line of sight.

“They want to remove pressure and be able to see you,” Gill said.

How cattle producers interact with their animals, as well as how they care for these animals daily, is a testament to their commitment through BQA. Through stockmanship and stewardship, cattlemen are providing quality beef for their consumers.