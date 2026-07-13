With any feedlot cattle death, the closer to the sell date, the higher the impact. From a financial standpoint in terms of feed costs and lost opportunity to market, to the lowered morale of those who care for the animals, consequences can be costly.
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The Iowa Beef Center at Iowa State University was established in 1996 with the goal of supporting the growth and vitality of the state’s beef cattle industry. It comprises faculty and staff from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and College of Veterinary Medicine, and works to develop and deliver the latest research-based information regarding the beef cattle industry. For more information about IBC, visit www.iowabeefcenter.org.