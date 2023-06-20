Kyle Courtney, a corn and soybean farmer near Oakes, N.D., has developed a rental app called RentEase. It can be downloaded from the app store, and anyone can put an item to rent on the site free of charge.

Farmers and ranchers might buy a piece of equipment – such as a Bobcat or a post pounder – to finish a project around their operation. They will use it a few times or as little as once or twice a year, and then it gets parked in the yard.

But what if it could be quickly rented out from an app on the phone and make the farmer some money?

Another person seeing it could rent it out and that would save him from having to purchase an expensive piece of equipment that he needs to use while farming, ranching, or working around the house or shop.

“Most farmers and ranchers have a bunch of items that they use on their operation for three, four weeks out of the year. Then the items just sit in the grass and depreciate,” Courtney said. “And everybody in a residential area has excess stuff in their garage that they use a few times a year. Why don’t people try to generate revenue off that stuff?”

Currently, several items are up for rent on the RentEase site. Under ag equipment, there is everything from a floor scrubber to a skid steer magnet, a fence post/tree puller, a tractor snowblower, a double trailer, Bobcat attachments and a 2023 Bobcat E42 mini-excavator and more.

Kyle and his wife, Megan, farm with their cousins, Drew and his wife, Lindsay, on the family farm in southeastern North Dakota. They have five kids: Everett, Stella, Marie, Vivienne and Eva, and they are expecting another child soon.

The idea for the RentEase app came about when Kyle and Megan bought the farmstead in 2016 from Kyle’s uncle.

Kyle’s dad and uncle had farmed together for many years. His dad passed away in 2010 and a year after that, his uncle retired. Kyle took over the farm from him.

“There was a 100-year-old farmhouse on the farmstead. When I was remodeling it, I kept running into tools that I didn’t own that I would only need for a couple hours a day. One tool in particular was a concrete saw. I needed one for two hours and it cost $1,200,” he said.

The nearest rental store was 60 miles away, so not only was it expensive to buy the concrete saw to use for a couple of hours, but it also wasn’t convenient to go and rent one. Kyle ended up paying for the saw.

“I started thinking to myself, there’s got to be an easier way to do this,” he said.

Kyle started looking around his farm. He saw several pieces of equipment and tools that he only used a few times, and wondered if someone else who needed the same items might rent them for a day or longer.

Both parties would gain from the rented item, he thought. The person renting would be recuperating some of the money it cost him to buy the item. The person renting would save money from not having to buy the item outright. They would just pay a reasonable cost for using it for however long they needed it for.

Kyle is a graduate of North Dakota State University and worked in Minneapolis as a stockbroker for three years. While he had always wanted to farm and still did after college, his dad wanted him to work somewhere else to gain experience before returning to the family farm.

“I was working on the financial side of stockbroking versus the commodity side of it, but there’s a lot of overlap. Being able to understand options, puts, and all that stuff that goes into marketing for a farmer is invaluable,” he said.

After gaining experience as a stockbroker, Kyle returned to the farm at the age of 26.

“I always wanted to farm. I enjoyed working outdoors and I didn’t think there was a better way to raise a family than on a farm,” he said.

With a lot of knowledge about markets and business, Kyle began working on the RentEase app a few years ago.

“I put together a team of four partners to work with on RentEase. I partnered with a lawyer friend of mine that has a law firm in Fargo for the legal side, and then I partnered with one of my friends in Oakes that has had his own business that he sold, and I also partnered with a developer in Minneapolis,” he said.

Kyle believes the app can be a big help to farmers, ranchers, and rural folks.

“From my perspective, back to those tools that we don’t use on a farm on a consistent basis, rather just letting them sit out there and depreciate, why don’t we try to generate revenue on the phone?” he said.

Items such as a box blade, a post pounder, a leaf blower, and even a snow blower for residential folks could easily be listed.

“If one person has a snowblower and there’s 40 inches of snow out there, which occasionally happens in North Dakota, that item could be in high demand,” he said.

For those looking to rent an item, there is a lot of interest right now in lawn and garden tools, and if there is a birthday party coming up, someone could go on RentEase and find an inflatable to rent, Kyle explained.

There are, of course, a couple of things that RentEase is staying away from, such as firearms. They want to keep it a clean, usable, family-friendly site.

“I would recommend walking through your garage, shop, or around the ranch and see if you can spot anything that you only use a little bit, and then someone can rent it and you can make money off it,” he said.

Not only is someone “putting extra cash in his pocket,” but he’s helping other people who want to rent the items, Kyle said.

“If you are in a rural area, you don’t have to drive 60 miles to pick a tool up, but maybe the neighbor down the road has it. You don’t even know that they have it, but at least you can go on the site and find it,” he said.

In addition, Kyle noted it was very “cumbersome” to rent items from a big box store.

“Maybe, I want to rent a skid steer for a day. What does it cost? They’ll tell you the cost and the days when it is are available. If that doesn’t line up, you have to call another store. And then if you want to do any price comparisons, you have to call multiple stores,” he said.

The RentEase app site is laid out where a person is going to be able to go and open the app, type in skid steer, for example, and all the ones that have been added to the site will show up. It will also show a map of how close they are and the cost to rent.

“We are also going to have the description of the item and we will also be putting reviews in there,” Kyle said. “We’re reviewing the owner and we’re reviewing the renter. If a renter is a one-star renter, nobody’s going to want to rent to them in the future, so that incentivizes us to take better care of the product if they want to use the site again.”

RentEase is available 24 hours a day and anyone can look for items to rent or put something up to rent at any time.

“If you get an idea at 10 at night and you want to look for something to rent, you can go to our site and hopefully find that item close to you at any time of the day,” he said.

Kyle said the RentEase app is easy to use. A person renting an item is verified through a third party and needs to put his picture with his account, so no one can randomly put items on the site. All transactions are handled by credit card.

“We made it really easy where a person can sign up for an account if they’re an owner of an item and rent things out in about 15 minutes,” he said. “It takes about 90 seconds to add an item, and you can rent an item within five minutes.”

To download the app RentEase, go to the Apple Store or Google Playlist, or go to https://rentease.com, or call (701) 707-2111.