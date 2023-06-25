The durum market continues to be in a sideways trading pattern, which it has been in for the past few weeks.

Durum prices have been steady in that $7.75 to $8 range as, basically, the market has been watching the crop develop in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

“Even though some of the projections call for still pretty tight inventories, worldwide as well as in Canada and the U.S., as long as current crop ratings remain good in the U.S. and Canada, the easiest thing for the market to do is slide lower or hold steady,” said Jim Peterson, marketing director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission.

For the U.S., Peterson said the market won’t get a full production estimate for the 2023 crop, which includes North Dakota and Montana, the largest U.S. producing states, until mid-July. At the end of June, the USDA will release its updated planted acreage survey, which will give a clearer picture of how many acres of durum got planted. In mid-July, the USDA will release its first yield estimate of the crop.

In mid-June, the USDA provided an estimate of the U.S. desert durum production in California and Arizona.

“There were no big surprises in the report, as there was only 6.3 million bushels of production. But that’s only about 10 percent of the current U.S. crop estimate, which is in the mid-60 million bushel range,” he said, adding that a year ago the desert durum area produced 13.5 million bushels (MB).

“All of the decline this year in the desert durum region was due to less planted area simply due to price,” he said. “There was a pretty good push for feed grain and forages in that region, and there were still ongoing water restrictions at the time of planting last fall, even though they did get pretty good snow and rain over the winter months.”

One thing for the U.S., is that beginning stocks look to be similar to what they were a year ago at around 24 MB, which would still be the second lowest in the last 10 years, and about 20 percent below the five-year average.

“What that says is we still need a decent crop,” he said.

Looking at current crop ratings, in North Dakota, 88 percent of the crop is rated in good-to-excellent condition, according to the most recent USDA report on June 13. That estimate from the National Agricultural Statistics Service was a pretty high rating, and it came when a lot of the crop was just emerging and in an early stage of development.

“As long as there's moisture to get the crop up and growing, things always look good early on in the crop,” he said.

In Montana, where conditions have been a bit drier, 64 percent of the crop was rated in fair condition and 34 percent was rated good.

“I would expect those to maybe start improving a little bit just because Montana has been catching more rain and has been a little cooler,” he said. “Although this year, I guess, you’ve got to be careful how you say that because the rain has been so spotty. Isolated areas that get (rain) seem to get 1-2 inches, while other areas totally miss out.”

He also noted that in the northeast region of Montana where a lot of the durum is grown, that area has been a bit drier than other parts of the state.

“The one big thing the spring wheat and durum areas have been worried about is the hot temps we’ve had recently – a bit too hot too soon. It does look like extended forecasts may take a little bit of the heat out, which would be beneficial,” he said.

In Canada, the crop in Saskatchewan, where the majority of Canadian durum is grown, is in similar condition with 72 percent rated in good-to-excellent condition, with 25 percent rated fair and very little rated poor-to-very poor.

“They’ve caught some recent precipitation, although they definitely are going to need timely rains going forward. They’ve avoided a lot of the heat the U.S. spring wheat areas have had, which has been beneficial. But, again, Alberta is quite dry and Saskatchewan will still need continued rains going forward,” he said.

The latest estimate from Ag Canada at the end of May called for a crop of 210 MB on steady acres.

“But, right now, they’re looking at higher yields than last year, and all that is going to depend on continued good precipitation going forward,” he said.

Last year Canada produced about 200 MB of durum, so production is expected to be up a little in 2023.

On the demand side, Canada, which is the dominant trader in the world market, had exported a total of 154 MB from August 2022 through April 2023, so there are still three months to include in the yearly total.

“A year ago at this time, the total was only 70 million bushels, so they continue to have a very robust pace,” he said. “Market analysts are thinking that pace will slow down over the summer months and certainly into new crop until they figure out what their size and quality of the crop is.”

Prices in Canada continue to hold in a similar range as the U.S. at around $7.75 to $8.

Peterson noted that the U.S., for the next marketing year – 2023-24 – does not have any registered exports on the books, at least registered to a specific country. There are 3 MB that are unregistered, which is likely intended to go to Europe or North Africa.

“Looking at world dynamics, that’s really going to be the catalyst for getting some higher movement in durum prices as we go forward,” he said. “North Africa is quite dry again. We anticipate their imports to be about 30 percent above their five-year average. It’s just a matter of when they kick in.”

Peterson also noted that the European crop right now, other than Spain, is looking quite good. Their crop continues to hold prices steady, if not a little bit under pressure in Europe. If they run into any quality issues at harvest or any late-season heat, that would affect the northern durum crop areas in Italy or France, then we may see some price strengthening.

“The southern durum area in Spain was impacted by some early-season dryness, that’s already a given,” he said.

“The big ‘catch-22’ in the world market is ending inventories are still anticipated to be at 30-year lows, so we need crops to meet current production projections. There’s not a lot of cushion in the market, but the market seems to be ignoring that and waiting until there’s some kind of more dramatic yield concern in the U.S. or Canadian crop or if the European crop doesn’t meet expectations during harvest. But for the time being, it seems to be holding flat in that upper $7 to $8 range,” he concluded.