The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported in its latest Monthly Biofuels Update that during the month of March, 322 million pounds of canola oil was used in the biofuels industry for biodiesel and renewable diesel production. This shattered the growth trajectory of all other sources of biofuel feedstock and indicates that biofuel demand may use up even more of the canola oil supply than previously forecast. The USDA has consistently increased its estimates of canola oil use in the U.S. this year for both food and fuel purposes. It is the fuel purposes category that is growing beyond expectations.
Canola oil use in March doubled from the levels seen in February. The 3-month average use of canola oil, if sustained, would consume 3.7 million acres of canola production just for the biofuel industry. The canola industry will be watching the monthly usage figures closely going forward.
While biofuel production is growing at record levels in the U.S., in the European Union (EU), biofuel production is being threatened by potentially fraudulent Chinese shipments of biofuels mixed with cheaper feedstocks and mislabeled to qualify for EU subsidies. It is a very serious situation for EU biodiesel producers who have stalled or even stopped production and has severely depressed rapeseed prices in the EU, which has reverberated to canola growers in the U.S. and Canada. Several major news outlets are now finally giving it some attention, with Reuters reporting on June 7 that Germany has asked for a European Commission investigation into the potentially fraudulent biofuels. Meanwhile, Chinese biodiesel producers have “pledged” to enhance compliance with the EU program.
Australia released projections of its upcoming canola harvest and has further reduced its estimate to 4.9 million metric tons (MMT), which is a 41 percent drop from last years’ levels of 8.3 MMT. The USDA predicts 5.3 MMT but will likely reduce its estimates in the upcoming weeks. The Australian harvest occurs in November and December and this latest estimate will reduce new crop supplies.
Regarding canola supplies, the Canadian Grain Commission recently reported the lowest canola stocks levels in six years stored in licensed facilities in Canada. The volume is reported to be 28 percent below the three-year average. Agriculture & Agrifood Canada also reported tightening stocks, reducing its estimate of ending stocks to 650,000 metric tons (MT). This would be the lowest ending stocks of canola in 10 years.
Demand levels continue to run above the level needed to reach forecasts for both canola exports and crush.
In farm bill news, the Congressional Budget Office issued updated baseline estimates in late May. These estimates are used in computing total costs for the farm bill. For canola, the CBO projects prices to dip below the current Reference Price of $20.15 per hundredweight from 2024 through 2033. As a result of the projected lower prices, CBO estimates federal price support (ARC & PLC) outlays of $521 million over 10 years for canola. The entire agricultural sector reports that the latest CBO projections were not helpful in farm bill negotiations.
On June 14, the EPA is expected to announce its final Renewable Fuel Standard volumes for 2023, 2024, and 2025, and this will be a very important report for the oilseed sector. Last December, EPA released its initial targets, sending soybean oil and canola oil prices lower after a disappointing announcement.
The July ICE canola futures finished the session on June 7 at $670 per MT, unchanged on the day but down $28 per MT in the last two weeks. November canola closed at $647 per MT, down a smaller amount of $13 per MT in the last two weeks.
Local cash prices as of June 7 at nearby crush plants ranged from $22.90 to $24.95 for June and July deliveries. New crop canola prices ranged from $21.24 to $22.10, unchanged in the last two weeks.
As of June 5, canola planting progress in North Dakota was 85 percent, well ahead of 62 percent last year, and it has caught up to the 5-year average. For Montana, the second largest canola-producing state, rains slowed planting of canola as only 77 percent has been planted, down from last year’s 82 percent but near the 5-year average. Fifty-seven percent of the canola in that state has emerged. Topsoil and subsoil moisture in Montana has improved significantly since last year. Crop ratings should begin to be reported shortly in both states.