BarnTools has introduced a new real-time feed monitoring solution to their growing suite of wireless sensors. The BinTalk wireless feed bin sensor will provide swine and poultry growers with real-time feed insights to help streamline their feed management and prevent feed outages before they happen.
With the BinTalk wireless feed bin sensor, growers can monitor the amount of feed inside their bins 24/7 on their smartphone. BinTalk is installed on the top of the feed bin using clip-on mounting and measures feed volume using HD camera technology. Compared to bin scales, BinTalk is >96% accurate in measuring feed volume.
With many existing feed monitoring products, growers are required to drill holes in their bins to install them. BinTalk takes 10 minutes to install and does not require a producer to compromise the integrity of the bin by drilling holes and creating a possible water leak path.
For more information phone BarnTools at 515-220-2727; website www.barntools.com.