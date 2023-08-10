1 C. sour cream
1/4 C. sugar
1 tsp. salt
1 T. Miracle Whip
4 T. dark vinegar
Dash of pepper
1 medium cabbage, chopped
Mix sour cream, sugar, salt, Miracle Whip, vinegar, and pepper, and toss with cabbage.
