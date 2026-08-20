Changing technology has always played a major role in agriculture – from the development of hybrid corn to mechanical reaping machines to game-changing crop-protection products. Artificial intelligence may top all that.
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Changing technology has always played a major role in agriculture – from the development of hybrid corn to mechanical reaping machines to game-changing crop-protection products. Artificial intelligence may top all that.
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Editor’s note: This is part of a series featuring winners of the Iowa State Fair Way We Live award for 2026. Iowa Farmer Today is an award sponsor.
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