Farmers in South Africa who have already vaccinated their cattle for Foot and Mouth Disease are seeing them become reinfected with the disease, increasing tensions amid the agricultural industry.
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With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.