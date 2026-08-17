Key takeaways
People are also reading…
John Newton is the chief economist with American Farm Bureau Federation Market Intel; visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Key takeaways
John Newton is the chief economist with American Farm Bureau Federation Market Intel; visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Social media went wild recently after the United Kingdom’s second-largest supermarket announced it was going to stock only white eggs in its o…
Owners of the world’s first floating dairy farm, in The Netherlands, have put it up for sale. They cite “ridiculous outdated demands” from the…
UKRAINE – With the lack of ships able to call at Ukraine’s Black Sea ports, farmers there fear this year’s harvest could be dumped on the dome…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.