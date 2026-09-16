United Kingdom supermarket Marks & Spencer is the first retailer there to use artificial-intelligence-powered technology to monitor the welfare of the dairy cows that supply it. There are a total of 46 dairy farms supplying the supermarket in Great Britain, each of which have now installed the innovative technology to keep an eye on the cows.
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With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.