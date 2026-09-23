During the past few years the European Commission has pushed several radical policy suggestions in order to cut harmful emissions levels by reducing livestock numbers across the EU. The target was that Europe become “Net Zero” by 2050 by any means possible – even if it meant threatening the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of farmers in the process.
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With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news.