FORESTON, Minn. – Triple T Alpaca’s owners strive to make learning fun at their alpaca breeding farm near Foreston. Brent and Beth Turner, who own the farm with his parents – John and Darlene Turner – regularly host farm tours as well as a farm market held from June to October. They also host overnight recreational-vehicle campers on their 40-acre farm. That affords guests ample time to learn about all things alpaca.
People are also reading…
Lynn Grooms, Grooms Communications, is a freelance journalist specializing in agriculture.