Seven dairy students from across the United States recently earned a total of $10,500 in scholarships from the Arthur B. Klussendorf Memorial Association and the McKown/Klussendorf Fund.
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Seven dairy students from across the United States recently earned a total of $10,500 in scholarships from the Arthur B. Klussendorf Memorial Association and the McKown/Klussendorf Fund.
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