Breeders can now predict which cows will produce calves that’ll belch less methane when they reach maturity. Researchers at the University of Guelph-Ontario Dairy Research Center have been able to predict methane emissions in dairy cattle using mid-infrared reflectance spectroscopy.
They used the technology to measure absorption of infrared light in milk samples. Then they matched the milk samples with deoxyribonucleic-acid – DNA – from individual cows to see which animals to breed for reduced emissions.
The genetic-evaluation technology will help breeders select the most environmentally efficient animals for breeding purposes,” said Christine Baes, chair of the University of Guelph-Department of Animal Biosciences.
The addition of a genetic trait – formally called methane efficiency – to dozens of genetic traits routinely used in selecting cattle for breeding is a world first, she said. The traits are now part of genetic evaluations maintained by Lactanet Canada, an organization that provides herd-management tools and national genetic evaluations for dairy farmers.
“Lactanet used our paper to develop processes to apply to the national dairy herd,” Baes said.
The research is part of the Resilient Dairy Genome Project. It’s funded by Genome Canada and is led by Baes along with co-leaders and investigators at other Canadian universities and dozens of collaborators worldwide. The project will integrate novel genetic traits for cow fertility, health and feed efficiency into the national database held by Lactanet.
New methane-emissions evaluations will be initially provided to owners of Holstein cattle involved in registration and herd testing. Those animals comprise most of Canada’s dairy herd. Other breeds will be included as more data are collected.
Visit journalofdairyscience.org – search for “predicting methane emission in Canadian Holstein dairy cattle” – and cgil.uoguelph.ca for more information.