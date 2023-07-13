Winter cover crops could cut nitrogen pollution in agricultural-drainage water by as much as 30 percent. But how will future climate change affect nitrogen loss and will cover crops still do the job? A new study investigating the effects of near- and far-term climate change in Illinois suggests cover crops will still be beneficial, but not to the same degree. The report also forecasts corn and soybean yields across the state. Corn will suffer much more than soybeans, according to the study.
In an earlier study, researchers at the University of Illinois adapted a crop-simulation model known as Decision Support System for Agrotechnology Transfer. The model was used to estimate how efficiently cereal rye could remove nitrate from tile-drainage water if planted widely.
The team used the model again In the new study to forecast growth of cereal rye as well as corn and soybeans in the near-term – 2021 to 2040 – and far-term – 2041 to 2060 – in a best-case-scenario and a business-as-usual case.
The team modeled each system component separately before combining them into a holistic prediction for the effect of cover crops during climate change.
They first modeled climate effects on cash-crop yield and cover-crop biomass. Corn yield decreased in most Illinois regions, future timeframes and climate scenarios, with average yield showing 11.5 percent less than to 3.8 percent greater than present averages.
Soybean yield mostly increased across regions and scenarios, with yields forecasted to as much as 27.5 percent more than present averages. The model predicted cover-crop biomass would soar as a result of climate change, with increases between 25 percent and 103 percent beyond current figures.
“Corn and soybean are two completely different kinds of crop, which is reflected in our results,” said Rabin Bhattarai, an associate professor at the University of Illinois-Department of Agricultural and Biological Engineering and study co-author. “The change in yield is due to multiple factors. Apart from the projected increase in temperature, the yield response is affected differently for each crop by changes in rainfall patterns and elevated carbon-dioxide levels in the future. We also found cover crops strongly benefit from warmer winter weather.”
People are also reading…
Looking at nitrogen loss during climate change, the team predicted 24 percent greater loss in the near-term future, increasing to about 42 percent by 2060.
“Warmer soil means microbes will be more active in converting nitrogen in organic matter to ammonium and then to nitrate in the soil,” Bhattarai said. “If you have more nitrate in the soil, the potential for loss is higher. We already see high nutrient losses during warm, wet springs, even before crops are planted or fertilizer is applied. That nitrogen is escaping from the soil itself.”
With the baselines established, the researchers began making connections. First they looked at the effect of cover crops on cash-crop yield. In their previous Decision Support System for Agrotechnology Transfer study, the researchers found growing cereal rye before corn and soybeans had a slightly positive effect on yield. According to Bhattarai, cover crops slowly scavenge soil nitrogen throughout the winter and return the nutrient to the crop, providing a growth boost when terminated and incorporated into the soil.
During climate change cover-crop swards could deplete both soil water and nitrogen, even accounting for greater nitrogen availability predicted during warmer winters. Then at termination the sheer amount of cover-crop biomass could overwhelm the soil’s mineralization apparatus, keeping some nitrogen locked up and unavailable for cash crops. Although the yield benefit disappeared in future climate scenarios, the analysis didn’t reveal a yield penalty for growing cover crops.
“Whether you use cover crops or not, you're going to see a decline in corn yield in the future,” he said. “The same applies to soybean. You may gain soybean yield whether or not cover crops are present. If you see any impact on the cash crop yield, it's not due to the cover crop, it's due to the changing climate.”
Finally the team looked at cover-crop effect on nitrogen loss during climate change. Relative to current conditions in which cover crops reduce tile-drainage nitrogen by about 30 percent, cover crops are likely to become less effective in future scenarios, with as much as 11 percent reduction in far-term worst-case-scenario predictions.
“You don't get the same benefit that you get now,” he said. “You’ll see better growth of cover crops with the warmer temperatures, but mineralization will overtake their ability to take up nitrogen; more supply than demand. Cover crops will help; they’ll still be effective at reducing loss. But efficiency will drop.”
He added that farmers will need to augment cover crops with additional best-management practices to meet nutrient-loss reduction goals in the face of a changing climate.
Contact rbhatta2@illinois.edu for more information.
Lauren Quinn is a media-communications specialist for the University of Illinois-College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Visit aces.illinois.edu for more information.