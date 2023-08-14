WASHINGTON ISLAND, Wis. – On Washington Island lies Gathering Ground and its Ground School, which involves a 40-acre diversified farm. The school is operated by Russell and Alessandra Rolffs, a husband-wife team focused on building literacy in sustainable agriculture. They’re doing so by providing students hands-on and classroom experiences.
The couple established Gathering Grounds in 2016 on the island just north of Wisconsin’s Door County. He had taught high school for more than a decade. He and his wife wanted to combine his teaching skills with their combined interest in sustainable agriculture.
Before opening the school the couple began growing more than 40 types of vegetables. They also planted a variety of fruit trees as well as chestnut trees. The couple are transplants to the island; the land they purchased came with a five-year-old vineyard already producing red St. Croix and white La Crescent grapes. A year later the couple started the Ground School, a 10-week summer-internship program for young adults interested in learning more about sustainable agriculture. Through hands-on work in the garden, vineyard, orchards and a chestnut-tree nursery, students learn about scouting and integrated pest management, plant propagation, soil health, agroforestry techniques, silvopasture, climate-smart practices and other subjects.
Students also have opportunities for paid work at five area farms – including those on Door County – that partner with the Ground School.
• Island Orchard Cider
• Sweet Mountain Farm
• Hoot Blossom Farm
• Hidden Acres Farm
• Folk Tree Farm
The Ground School and its partners have arranged for the students to work as many as 20 hours per week and have educational opportunities the remainder of the week.
People are also reading…
Bob Purman, owner-operator of Island Orchard Cider of Ellison Bay, Wisconsin, said the farm-partners benefit by having students work on mid-summer tasks such as weeding, trellis maintenance and other jobs. Unfortunately the interns will have generally returned to their schools at the busy apple-harvest time. But summer internships provide students the opportunity to learn how small-scale farms work and whether it would be something they’d want to pursue.
Russell Rolffs said, “We try to integrate some of what students learn in their jobs into our lessons.”
Since its establishment the Ground School has averaged about seven students per year, he said. One of the challenges is that there hasn’t been enough housing to accommodate more students. The 10-week session begins in June and ends in early August. The Ground School in 2022 was attended by students from eight different colleges. In 2023 all the students were from Wisconsin.
To attract students to the school the couple contacts environmental-science and agriculture departments at various colleges, he said. They also use Facebook and Instagram to reach students by using phrases such as “environmental stewardship,” “regenerative agriculture,” sustainable agriculture” and “agroforestry,” for example.
Izzy Fuller learned about the Ground School in May 2022 before graduating from the University of Utah. She said it offered her a summer job as well as an opportunity to interact with other people interested in sustainable agriculture. It also enabled her to return closer to her home in Kaukauna, Wisconsin.
Fuller currently works as an environmental planner for the Bay-Lake Regional Planning Commission in De Pere, Wisconsin.
“I enjoyed the community; we were constantly discussing things,” she said of her experience at the Ground School.
Her time there included seven other interns as well as the Rolffs couple, other farmers and the Ground School’s board members. The island, she said, was an interesting place to engage with small-scale farmers in a community. She worked at Island Orchard Cider and visited the company’s cider plant in nearby Ellison Bay, Wisconsin. There she learned how cider was made.
“Our goal is to give students broad literacy in sustainable-food production,” Rolffs said. “It’s not primarily to train them to be farmers but rather to expose them to a broad range of sustainable practices and what a healthy food system looks like, with an agroecology approach.”
Visit gatheringgroundwi.org for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.