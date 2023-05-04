URBANA, Ill. – When University of Illinois professor Manly Miles established the Morrow Plots in 1876, he couldn’t have imagined they would become the oldest continuous agricultural experiment in the Western Hemisphere. Nor could he imagine, more than a century before the dawn of the internet, that the plots’ data would be digitized and made available online to scientists, students and educators around the world.
The new database, which includes crop hybrid, rotation, planting density and yield as well as fertilizer type and amount, came to fruition thanks to the Morrow Plots Data Curation Working Group. It’s an interdisciplinary team from the University of Illinois-College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences and University Library.
Data scientists and curators needed to find the historical data. That included an ancient notebook held by the department of crop sciences. They had to standardize it through time so that year-to-year comparisons could be made. For example some data were missing for certain years and yield wasn’t recorded at all until 1888. But the working group accepted the challenge.
“The data were in slightly different formats and needed a lot of finagling to get them to align,” said Sandi Caldrone, an assistant professor and University Library research-data librarian. “My role was doing the coding required to clean up and combine those data sets and get it ready to publish. I also did a lot of the accompanying documentation that explains how we did it for folks who want to use the data or reproduce our work.”
Josh Henry, an associate director of information technology for the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, initiated the project in 2018 as an example for faculty wanting to curate their own research data. Some faculty have long and complex datasets. Henry said he knew if the working group could do it with the Morrow Plots data, anyone could do it.
“We learned a lot of lessons about how to deal with really messy data,” he said. “We now feel confident explaining what challenges have to be met in order to take something that was perhaps less useful and turning it into something that will be valuable for the future.”
Prior to the database’s publication Andrew Margenot, an assistant professor in crop sciences, fielded dozens of requests each year for the Morrow Plots data. Now he can direct those requests to the Illinois Data Bank.
“I’ve had requests from government and university researchers, both in the United States and abroad,” he said. “They’re mainly modelers trying to link weather patterns with yield and soil data; a lot of modelers salivate at the Morrow Plots data. We also get requests from folks trying to understand how their long-term trials compare with ours.”
The data also can be used to understand how soil fertility is influenced by management practices of crop rotation and nutrient inputs, and how that relates to yields. After discovering a trove of historic soil samples from the Morrow Plots and other sites around Illinois, he’s eager to analyze long-term trends.
Caldrone said she hopes the data also can be used for educational purposes.
“Students in every field need to learn how to work with data now,” she said. “As instructors need to find datasets to work into their classes, I would love to see people using the Morrow Plots data. It's a longitudinal data set, and I think students in any field can get a grasp of the basics of planting, fertilization and yield.”
The Morrow Plots started as an experiment to test the effects of crop rotation on soil quality. Along the way they helped establish a number of farming basics taken for granted today, including that crops require nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium; that hybrid corn can boost yield, especially when planted at close spacing; and that crop rotation can mean less need for fertilizers.
Robert Dunker, an agronomist and field-trials coordinator, said, “The lesson of the Morrow Plots is clear – conserve soil and maintain proper soil fertility to sustain food production for future generations. Results from the Morrow Plots have given insights on how crop-production systems respond to rotation and soil fertility, shaping farming practices to this day. While the Morrow Plots have become a significant historical site, they remain a continuing opportunity for researchers and student education.”
Lauren Quinn is a media-communications specialist for the University of Illinois-College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences. Visit aces.illinois.edu for more information.