What a spring it has been. We went from thinking it would be a late spring to having an early spring, then back to a late spring but finishing right at the five-year average, maybe even a tic ahead! According to the Wisconsin Crop Progress report, 55 percent of Wisconsin corn acres were planted between May 7 and May 21. Planting wrapped up at the end of May.
Now that corn and beans are in the ground, it’s time to relax – or is it? We’re now moving into what I think of as “Scouting Season.” And I don’t mean just for weeds, although that is very important. As I begin scouting fields there are a handful of things I’m looking and watching for. A few of the things I’m thinking about as I walk fields are assessing my stand, weed control and fertilizer applications.
Planting season went by in a hurry and Mother Nature threw a lot of curve balls along the way. The kids went from running through the sprinklers one day to wearing their snow gear the next. We went from wishing to string together just a couple dry days in early May to hoping for a half-inch of rain at the end of May. Temperature and moisture swings like that can really play games with our corn and bean emergence. As corn began to emerge the week of May 15, we could see some uneven stands – just as we expected. Overall stands are coming through well, but be aware they may not all be perfect. Although there isn’t much we can do with uneven stands, it’s good to have a feel for what’s out there because we will be seeing the same uneven emergence when it comes to tasseling later in the year.
People are also reading…
Now we move to some things we have control over – weed control and plant nutrition. When I think about weed control, my first thought is the trusted saying, ”start clean, stay clean.” That means I never want to see a weed in the field. But as we enter the early herbicide-application window we’re also experiencing a dry spell, which may cause some to question putting out their pre-emerge or early-post products. As a rule of thumb, residual herbicides to activate need about a half-inch of rain within that first five to seven days of application – but always check labels because products can vary. I’m still encouraging everyone to stick with residual programs and be prepared to scout fields for possible escapes.
As the corn reaches that V3 stage – three visible collars on the plant – we will begin to see that “pre-teen yellowing stage.” That stage is common as the plant transitions from getting its energy from the seed to creating its energy through photosynthesis. But it’s a great reminder that there could be a need for a post application of nitrogen and-or sulfur as our growing stages begin to take off.
I’m a fan of splitting my nitrogen and sulfur applications, and “spoon feeding” as much as I can. Nitrogen and sulfur are nutrients that can be lost due to different factors from Mother Nature. So by splitting our applications we can attempt to control what the plant can take up.
The scouting stage can seem tedious. But it’s crucial to keep an eye on fields in order to combat curveballs that Mother Nature may try to throw our way.
Contact a DEKALB Asgrow dealer or visit dekalbasgrow.com for more information.
Samantha Brantner is a DEKALB® Asgrow® technical agronomist serving northern Wisconsin.