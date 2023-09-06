SPRING GREEN, Wis. – Information about and experiences with silvopasture are limited but increasing. Farmers such as Michael Dolan of Seven Seeds Farm near Spring Green are learning more each season.
Dolan in 2015 established a silvopasture operation, which is integrating trees and grazing livestock on the same land. Eight years later he’s grazing cattle and pigs along with growing trees on 700 acres. He currently has 60 cow-calf pairs, 60 yearlings and 60 finishing cattle. He raises Murray Grey cattle, which is an Australian breed.
“I like them for their smaller frame,” he said. “They’re also well-adapted to grass finishing.”
To reduce costs Dolan planted bare-root trees at the outset; he and his family did their own planting. As early as 2010 they planted about 800 poplar trees.
“We did that to outline borders between the neighbors’ farms,” he said.
The trees have served as a buffer because Seven Seeds Farm raises organic meats, he said. The family also planted about 1,000 chestnut trees, a couple-thousand hazelnut trees, 600 apple trees, 600 pear trees, more than 300 cherry trees and about 100 pawpaw trees.
Working in collaboration with the Savanna Institute in Madison, Wisconsin, he experimented with how to best establish trees in pasture with cattle.
• unprotected trees
• protecting trees with wire cages, with spikes to deter cattle from grazing
• protecting trees with tubes
• protecting trees from cattle using single-strand electric fencing
He keeps the fencing “hot,” Dolan said. The fencing protected trees from cattle, although calves could move under the fences and damage trees, according to the Savanna Institute. The fencing can also help deter deer, though deer aren’t much of a problem. The farm is in Iowa County, which had the greatest percentage of chronic-wasting-disease-infected deer in 2015. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 23 percent of deer tested in the county were positive for the disease. Landowners were paid to hunt deer to stop spread of the disease.
Dolan said he’s since switched to high-tensile wire because polywire fencing doesn’t carry power across far distances. And it degrades and cracks in winter weather, he said. His cattle are in the pasture through winter.
In his experiment the wire cages worked best at deterring cattle from browsing the trees. But cages are expensive and time-consuming to install. The tree tubes were least-effective for protecting the trees because cows could knock them over, and browse or trample the trees, according to the Savanna Institute. The organization collaborated with three other farms on silvopasture-tree establishment.
Dolan’s trees are now eight years old. Animals have access to the fruit and cows have access to shade from the farm’s poplar, chestnut and pawpaw trees. The latter two tree species grow well together, he said.
One of his biggest tree-planting mistakes was using an auger to dig holes to plant oak trees, he said. The poplar trees lived but the oaks died due to sidewall compaction from the auger.
The Savanna Institute provides technical service to help farmers such as Dolan. They provide one-on-one support in planning, financing and planting trees. They also help farmers connect with funding sources such as the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service.
Julie Hager, now a grazing-technical-service provider for the Savanna Institute, previously worked with the Natural Resources Conservation Service in northeastern Wisconsin. Farmers may apply for funding to establish silvopasture if they meet the agency’s requirements, she said. Projects must show environmental benefits.
• increased carbon capture and storage
• improved water quality
• reduced erosion
• improved soil quality
• enhanced wildlife habitat
Funding may be available for trees, planting services, fencing, waterlines and cattle lanes. The agency publishes silvopasture-conservation-practice standards on its website; it’s recommended that farmers contact their local Natural Resources Conservation Service offices.
A silvopasture farm tour was held Aug. 17 at Seven Seeds Farm; it was sponsored by American Farmland Trust, the Savanna Institute and Grassland 2.0.
Visit sevenseedsorganicfarm.com and savannainstitute.org and farmland.org and grasslandag.org and nrcs.usda.gov – search for “silvopasture” – for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.