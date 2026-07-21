To ensure volunteer emergency-response departments are equipped with technology and tools to effectively respond to rural emergencies, Compeer Financial has awarded grants totaling $344,376 to 48 departments in Wisconsin. An additional 98 departments in Illinois and Minnesota received $670,823. The Emergency First Responder Grants provide rural first responders with critical equipment that improves lifesaving capabilities, protects volunteer responders, strengthens regional emergency preparedness, and enhances the safety and resilience of the communities they serve.
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Compeer Financial is a member-owned Farm Credit cooperative serving and supporting agriculture and rural communities throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin. Visit compeer.com for more information.