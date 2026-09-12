An experimental enzyme significantly reduced fire blight in apple orchard field trials, offering growers a promising new way to fight one of the fruit industry's most destructive diseases.
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An experimental enzyme significantly reduced fire blight in apple orchard field trials, offering growers a promising new way to fight one of the fruit industry's most destructive diseases.
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