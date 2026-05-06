As old-fashioned wall calendars flipped pages to May and digital calendars rearranged electrons to follow suit, most folks along Wisconsin’s Lake Superior shore were ready to relieve winter fug by throwing open windows to let in fresh air. And while there were some delightful sunny days, temperatures remained cool; 50 degrees was a heat wave. As of May 2 patches of snow could still be found in shady spots in farmyards, ditches and fencerows. Most were waiting a little longer to throw open windows.
People are also reading…
Jason Maloney from Washburn in northern Wisconsin lives between Lake Superior and the orchards and farms of Bayfield County. The retired soldier and educator grew up on a family farm in Marinette County.