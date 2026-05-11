Farmer sentiment worsened in April as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer Index declined from 127 in March to 121. The Current Conditions Index decreased by 11 points, while the Future Expectations Index decreased by 4 points. This month’s Future Expectations Index was 16 points less than the December 2025 index and 28 points less than the April 2025 index.
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Michael Langemeier is the director of the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture and an agricultural economist with Purdue University. Joana Colussi is an assistant professor in the Purdue University-Department of Agricultural Economics. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.