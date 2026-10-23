As the U.S. soybean harvest progresses, independent reports of seed-quality problems are increasing across the country. Specific problems vary by region and sample, though multiple issues are co-occurring in certain areas. Although the Federal Grain Inspection Service maintains standard definitions for soybean classes – yellow or mixed – and grades them on specific factors, reports indicate significant variation in how soybeans are currently being classified, graded and docked in 2026.
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Authors are Shaun Casteel, Purdue University; Shawn Conley, University of Wisconsin; Seth Naeve, University of Minnesota; Carrie Ortel, Virginia Tech; and Haleigh Ortmeier-Clarke and Rachel Vann of the University of Illinois.