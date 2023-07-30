Related to this story

Most Popular

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Barn Boards and Baling Wire

BARABOO, Wis. – I love visiting animal barns and 4-H exhibits at our county fairs in Wisconsin. The sounds of crowing roosters and the pungent…

Grow community with crops

Grow community with crops

ASHLAND, Wis. – Country, town or city, all across the nation folks talk of feeling isolated, detached and alone. They wish there were ways to …

Back Home

Back Home

There’s nothing predictable about memories, which are sometimes as harsh as a hammer strike on an anvil – and the next moment as soft as puffy…

Back Home

Back Home

I’m thankful in many ways for growing up and moving back to the farm. But I’m also appreciative of not needing to stack hay bales anymore. Any…