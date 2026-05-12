Temperatures were 2-5 degrees colder than normal across most of Wisconsin this past week. That contrasts with the warmer-than-normal temperatures that we have experienced during the past month.
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Temperatures were 2-5 degrees colder than normal across most of Wisconsin this past week. That contrasts with the warmer-than-normal temperatures that we have experienced during the past month.
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