There was once a deeply troubled church that could not keep any pastor for more than a year or two. Eight pastors had come and gone in 11 years, all of them at the request of the congregation after controversy with one of the longtime leaders. The church blamed the bishop for sending them inept pastors.
People are also reading…
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He is the author of “Shining Moments: Visions of the Holy in Ordinary Lives.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him, or write to W172 N7735, #932, Menomonee Falls, WI 53051.