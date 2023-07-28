Although the Woster Brothers raised, fed out and ate the beef from a nice herd of Hereford cattle, I still rank our first meal of “spring fryers” each summer as my favorite.

By the way, we also butchered a pig or two each year, assuming we could locate them when the time came. Again, however, when mother set dinner (the noon meal) on the table and the feature was fried chicken, with mashed potatoes, white gravy, garden peas and home make rolls, the term “pig out” didn’t cover it.

Perhaps one of the reasons we so appreciated that cuisine was the fact that it was not a year-round staple. Secondly was the fact that from the time those baby chicks arrived, they required more than a little care and attention. From heat lamps, to a special diet, to enough fence to keep out the family dog, and on and on.

I’m not certain as to the origin of our chicks, but it seems that WNAX was the vehicle through which Mother operated. If memory serves, the chicks arrived by rail, but again, memory may or may not serve appropriately. I do know this, the term “baby chicks” was fitting.

Regardless, “spring fryer” time was special and by the way, I neglected to mention topping off the meal with Marie’s desert special, apple pie.

Why is the Old Stockyards Guy, who spent his entire life in the cattle business, singing the praise of little chicks? I guess it has to do with an article I saw regarding two California chicken companies receiving approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to sell lab-grown chicken, with the end product being chicken nuggets and fillets.

Because I was not much good in any of my courses requiring a weekly exercise in the lab, I won’t begin to go into detail. What I will say is, as I read the article, there was not a mention of “chicken chores.”

I mean, how can any person or company truly praise a final fillet when the chores were a simple matter of test tubes, Bunsen burners and pipettes? I mean, come on! No heat index or blizzards or early morning butchering? No sibling arguments regarding whose turn it may be to carry the water from the artesian well to the thirsty chicks?

You know what, at the onset I admitted my lack of lab knowledge, and right now I may be putting that on true display by using terms such as pipette. Oh, well.

As I reminisced about the wonder of spring fryers, I was reminded that Olsen-Frankman had a customer north of Sioux Center, Iowa, who, along with other livestock, raised the best eating chickens and eggs you will ever taste. David, Jim and all of the Olsen crew were huge fans of their product and often took advantage of their poultry production excellence!

All I can say as I do my best to dig out from under my jabbering, is the world continues to change at an ever-increasing pace and I’m not certain that all of it is for the best. There are not many positives to aging other than the fact that the Old Stockyards Guy will probably not be around to witness the final episodes of lab grown meats.

I suspect the “spring fryer” topic will be included in one of our coffee sessions, social hour or supper conversations this weekend as the Woster clan gathers at Thunderstik Lodge for our annual clambake. We missed one year due to COVID, but return we will. Again this year, we will be joined one evening by several members of the McManus clan.

Putting that many family members of Irish descent in one place at one time can sometimes be a gamble. However, age has had way of, shall we say, slowing everyone down a notch.

Two of the Woster clan who make the weekend special are Scott Woster and his spouse, LaRayne. Whether it be pulling kids on a massive tube behind Scott’s boat or enjoying something from LaRayne’s kitchen and her conversation, those two are simply the best.

They will be a bit busier this year, however, because they have just published a book about LaRayne’s life journey, and folks, it is special. “Brave Girl: A Story on the Wind,” is so well written, which one would expect, as Scott, the author, is Terry Woster’s son.

The reason Scott and LaRayne will be even busier this year is that on Saturday, July 29, at 10:30 in the morning, they will be at the Akta Lakota Museum on the campus of St. Joseph’s Indian School, located in the city of Chamberlain. They will be there to sign and discuss the book, LaRayne’s life and their 50 combined years at St. Joseph’s serving as counselor, teacher, and friend of the thousands of young people who have attended this one-of-a-kind educational facility.

Our family often comments how blessed we are that LaRayne is part of the Woster clan. The story of her life will certainly strengthen our appreciation and admiration.

I hope you were amongst those farm and ranch families who caught a shower or two and did so in time to make a bit of difference. Let’s all remember to include a short thank you in our early morning prayer.

Be safe in your summer labors and thanks for keeping us fed.