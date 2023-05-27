“Reduce, Reuse, Recycle” – has been a catchphrase for decades, and is good for reminding ourselves to avoid unnecessary buying and to think of ways to use something before turning it into trash. For example:

You wouldn’t believe all the stuff I’ve used as outdoor flowerpots: including the base and glass globes from an old ceiling fan, cracked teapots, colanders and flower sifters, castoff purses and wicker baskets that have seen better days.

Purses and wicker baskets will be eventually ruined, but planting flowers or herbs in them is an attractive way to get a season of use before tossing. My parents’ geraniums grow in an old bulk tank milk strainer, which has held up for years.

Ask nicely at the furniture store and if inventory is being switched out, you might be able to get free upholstery samples to use for quilts, placemats, or – sewn together and lined with an old rubber bathmat for weight – as floor rugs in your vehicle.

Whenever I use a disposable antibacterial wipes or “Swiffer” dusters, I get one last bit of use out of them before tossing. I use the wipe on corners and edges of the floor where the broom didn’t reach, and I take the duster to the garage to wipe down cobwebs or extra-dirty windowsills. It’s satisfying to see how much grunge I can pick up, and it only takes a minute.

Cut a clean old T-shirt into squares and use them like cotton balls to remove makeup or nail polish, then throw away.

An old water heater with the top removed works as a burn barrel for trash. (Practice fire safety, of course.)

When a mascara tube is empty, save and wash the brush with dish detergent. Use it to clean dust from between the spaces on your computer keyboard. Use it like a bottle brush when washing reusable medicine tubes, or to scrub tiny, tight spaces around the house and workshop.

When storing away cold-weather gear this spring, save mismatched gloves, mittens and warm socks for next season’s winter survival kit in your vehicles. If you’re lucky, you will never need that kit -– but if the time ever comes, your hands and feet won’t care if the gloves and socks don’t match.

Use empty pill bottles to safely dispose of sharp objects, such as razor blades or needles, in the trash.

Too much plastic in the world

I have a marital confession to make. My husband and I disagree on plastic bags. He gladly accepts plastic bags at the grocery store, while I am militant about packing groceries in reusable bags.

I’ve watched enough videos of sea creatures getting caught in plastic, or ingesting bags and dying from intestinal blockage, to make me want to reduce my consumption.

We are far from the ocean, but land mammals are in danger from that plastic, too. One day on a walk I saw a calf reaching its head through a fence, eating a plastic grocery bag. I approached to try to pull the bag from its mouth, but the animal ran away.

Someone’s careless castoff means a farmer might lose a valuable animal, and I don’t like it.

I don’t know what the ultimate answer is, but I use the grocery bags hubby brings home to line trash cans. When my children were in diapers, I preferred small garbage cans so I could carry out the smelly contents every day, and grocery bags fit just right, which meant not having to buy trash bags. (I know, using disposable diapers is another whole topic, and I was guilty.)

Speaking of too much plastic, I am tired of being forced to buy liquid laundry detergent or pods in plastic jugs because there’s no powdered detergent on the store shelves.

While I prefer to shop locally, there are occasions when online works better for my sensibilities. My friend alerted me that several big-box stores sell powdered detergent online, and I like that it comes in cardboard instead of plastic. You can order it to pick up at the store, or you can get free shipping with a minimum order.

My friend says she never uses a full scoop; a couple tablespoons of powdered detergent are usually enough.

Keep guestbook in use

You know how the wedding guestbook has lots of blank pages after the ceremony? How about using it to collect signatures from guests in your home through the coming years?

When my parents set up housekeeping, my grandmother gave them a guestbook, encouraging them to invite visitors to sign. My mom loves the legacy her mother-in-law started. After 67 years of marriage, my parents have several books filled with signatures from friends and relatives.

I have tried to mimic them. Over the years, I sometimes asked even the workers who tuned the piano or remodeled the bathroom or fixed the furnace to sign. It’s fun to look back and remember visitors and laborers who have blessed my family’s home.