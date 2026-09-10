Colleen Stegenga, LCSW-PIP, QMHP, is a licensed clinical social worker and third-generation farmer specializing in agricultural mental health. She is certified in Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART) and EAGALA equine psychotherapy. Embracing Change Counseling Services serves clients throughout South Dakota and North Dakota and Nebraska via telehealth and in-person sessions. She can be reached at 605-306-6383, colleen@embracingchangecs.com or visit www.embracingchangecs.com.