It’s not a surprise that today’s markets are topsy-turvy at best, but being both prepared and proactive can help producers mitigate risk.

Ross Nadgwick, marketing director of Van Ahn and Company and Mike Minor, risk manager at Professional Ag Marketing, discussed the ever present market volatility along with what producers can do to be prepared at a Dakotafest forum Wednesday, Aug. 16. The forum was moderated by Jesse Allen of American Ag Network.

While markets often ebb and flow, Allen kicked off the forum saying that since the situation with Ukraine and Russia occurred, markets have been exceptionally up and down.

“It’s the old adage, stairstep up and elevator down,” Allen said.

Seasonals have trended nicely, with spikes in prices at the end of April and May, but that also scares Minor, he said.

In mid-August corn was trending under $4.80, the lowest prices have been since December 2020.

“We could have some room to go down which is maybe a scary thought,” Minor said.

That’s why it’s vital to make a plan and stick to it and leave emotions behind.

Start your marketing plan by breaking it down by quarter, Minor said.

Then, make sales during time targets you have set.

“I think it is a very good benchmark to have and force yourself to make sales through those timeframes,” he said.

Nadgwick said it’s a good time to take advantage of input costs that have begun to come down.

Shifting to a global perspective, Allen pointed out that demand for U.S. commodities has been “very poor,” in part due to Brazil, which is planting roughly 4% more acres of corn and soybeans every year.

China is expected to continue to import more from Brazil and from Argentina.

“Hopefully the next story that comes is demand,” Nadgwick said.

The weakening U.S. dollar should help make the country more competitive, Minor said.

While corn is at its lowest prices since 2020, the boon in the cattle market almost makes prices feel “bullet proof,” Nadgwick said.

Shrinking numbers of cattle in the market are partially to thank. Looking ahead, though, there may be more cattle entering the market, which will likely dampen prices.

Higher interest rates may also stress markets, Nadgwick said.

With Proposition 12 taking effect in California and increasing restrictions on swine and poultry housing, it’s not expected that hog markets will be bullish in the long term.

Markets are not the only volatile situation producers have to deal with. Along with crop insurance, having general farm coverage can help producers stay afloat in times of crisis.

Sarah Semerad, farm underwriting manager at Farmers Mutual of Nebraksa spoke at Dakotafest Tuesday, Aug. 15. She offered a few ways farmers can protect themselves from being underinsured.

Semerad recommended producers have regular farm reviews to talk about liability limits, better understand coverage, and connect with agents to help mitigate any losses.

Farm reviews should be conducted annually to get a snapshot of coverage, Semerad said. They should also be done in times of above average inflation, when there is a major change in commodity prices, after major life changes and during estate planning.

While many opt for 80% coverage options, Semerad recommended having as close to 100% in order to have more of a cushion.

Minor, Nadgwick and Semerade each said they didn’t mean to be all “doom and gloom.” Each said they are optimistic about the future.

Nadgwick encouraged producers to take advantage of everything that is available to them. Prices have been good. Many places have received much needed moisture.

“There’s a lot to be thankful for,” he said.