As farmers face tightening margins, rising input costs, and ongoing market uncertainty, a new seminar at this year’s Farmfest will deliver practical tools to help producers strengthen their operations and plan ahead.
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As farmers face tightening margins, rising input costs, and ongoing market uncertainty, a new seminar at this year’s Farmfest will deliver practical tools to help producers strengthen their operations and plan ahead.
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