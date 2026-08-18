South Dakota’s Brand Board will raise its livestock ownership inspection fee for the first time since 2013, after a legislative committee approved the rule change Tuesday.
People are also reading…
Good fences make good neighbors. The same can be said of a good livestock brand program.
South Dakota Searchlight is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. South Dakota Searchlight maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Seth Tupper for questions: info@southdakotasearchlight.com.