In celebration of June Dairy Month, Jones Dairy invites the public to visit their working family dairy farm and see where your milk comes from. Their Breakfast on the Farm event 7-10 a.m. Saturday, June 17 on the farm located outside Milford, Iowa, at 2680 250th Ave.
Attendees will be able to watch the cows being milked, pet the baby calves, milk a cow by hand, enjoy made-to-order breakfast burritos, check out the machinery and more. The event aims to be fun, educational and hands-on for all ages and abilities. The Breakfast on the Farm event is free and open to the public.
People are also reading…
The Jones family has made recent facility upgrades to their fifth-generation dairy that continue to keep cow comfort and sustainability at the forefront in producing quality milk. Updates within the past year include building a state-of-the-art DeLaval E500, 64-stall rotary parlor, a tunnel-vent freestall barn and a visitor’s center. In addition to facility updates, the farm continues to utilize several sustainability efforts including water and manure recycling practices, crop rotation and cover crops. Jones Dairy strives to meet the needs of their Jersey cows every day.
“We enjoy hosting school groups, families and consumer events on our dairy each year because we see these opportunities as a great way to share how our cows are cared for each day,” shared Patrick Jones, owner of Jones Dairy along with his wife, Nancy Jones. “We value the consumer’s desire in wanting to see where their milk comes from and enjoy answering questions as they see a working dairy farm in action.”
Patrick and Nancy Jones raised their eight children on the farm, and now two of the kids have returned to the farm to help grow the dairy to 1,300 milking cows. To learn more about Jones Dairy or schedule a tour, visit https://www.jonesfamilydairy.com/ or email jonesfamilydairy@gmail.com.