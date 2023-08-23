I’m happy to report that Aug. 10-13, we received 3.2 inches of a beautiful, soaking rain. The pastures and alfalfa have greened back up, and the corn and soybeans have perked up as well.
Most of the corn is R4-R5 with many ears fully dented, ahead of schedule with all the summer heat. There is a big variability in the fields from poor to excellent areas as soil types change.
Soybeans are mostly at R5. We had to spray for soybean aphids on approximately half of our acres. Numbers climbed just after the last report. The same variability is occurring in soybean fields as the corn from heat stress and lack of rain.
We don’t chop silage, and I haven’t seen any in our area harvested yet, but it will happen soon.
Update on iron deficiency chlorosis (IDC) plot: Varieties that are susceptible to IDC are lighter green, shorter and have fewer pods, as anticipated. Yield results will show the same going forward.
Hay meadows are rolled up, and we will finish haying Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) acres soon. We are unsure if we’ll take a fourth cutting of alfalfa yet. We’re still lacking in moisture, and temperatures are predicted in the 90s for at least a few days this week.
The 3 inches of rain soaked in like it was 1 inch. Another shot of rain would sure help pastures and alfalfa, as well as help finish the row crops.
Combines have been inspected and some minor repairs and maintenance on fall equipment will fill up any free time. The truck shop has been busy with inspections and repairs, as harvest creeps closer and closer.
Katelyn moved into the South Dakota State University dorms Aug. 14 and reported to marching band practice the same day. She and Ashlynn will start classes this week.
Karcyn started volleyball practice last week, which moves Aidyn to co-pilot for a week before school starts Aug. 28. If he’s not helping farm with the big equipment, he’s farming the living room rug or the sand pile in the backyard.
Scott Wittnebel farms with his brother Bart. Their kids make of an able crew of helpers raising corn, soybeans, hay and small grains and a cow-calf herd in western Minnesota’s Lac Qui Parle County.