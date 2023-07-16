Life at Senn Red Angus lately has been “haying, haying, haying,” Crop Watcher Heather Senn said.

The work has been day and night. Both Heather and her husband Jerry Senn worked through the night a few times to get the right moisture on the hay.

The dry year translates to less hay than last year at the western South Dakota operation near Opal, but Senn is not disappointed.

“Every bale we are thankful for,” she said.

Rainfall around the Fourth of July meant the family could take a break from haying and enjoy the holiday.

It was enough rain to stop haying operations, not a huge soaker. But every bit of moisture is needed.

“It’s looking really good in western South Dakota,” Senn said. “They’ve been very spotty rains, but everybody got some.”

The Black Hills got some severe weather July 3. Jerry was in Hermosa checking cattle at a feedlot when golf-ball-sized hail hit, damaging the windshield of his pickup.

Timely rains have kept pastures green and dams fresh. The Senns use rotational grazing, moving cattle about every 10 days. The pastures are grazed once per year. They look good going into a new pasture, Senn said, and they look good upon leaving, indicating that the management strategy is working to encourage growth and rest.

Cattle have been healthy overall, but a few sick ones needed treating from the up and down temperatures. Pairs were poured for fly control, and the Senns analyzed the calves and sorted bull calf pairs that are prospects for the next sale into a pasture of their own.

They’ll start to pull clean up bulls toward the end of July. Haying should be wrapping up by then, too, giving the Senns a chance to get away and visit family.

Getting the kids and horses out for rodeo play days has kept the family on the go.

“We’ll definitely be played out when we’re done,” Senn said.