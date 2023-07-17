Fieldwork has slowed down as crops begin to mature in northeastern South Dakota, Crop Watcher Grant Rix reported from Groton.

Much of the spraying work was caught up. The corn was a couple days away from tasseling when Rix gave his update Monday, July 10. He had done a little side dressing the week prior, before the corn got too tall.

Some storms rolled through over the weekend of July 8-9, and some hail was reported north of the Rix farm.

“We didn’t catch a drop,” he said.

In the next couple days, Rix planned to spray soybeans with fungicide to stay ahead of white mold issues. Beans were at the R1 growth stage, in the next week when they reach the R3 stage, Rix planned to apply some foliar fungicide.

“Everything is getting really slow,” Rix said. “There isn’t a lot of movement around.”

Rix will use the down time to take a family vacation to Washington, D.C. The trip is part business. Rix will be taking part in Corn Congress, talking to delegates as a board member of the South Dakota Corn Utilization Council. He is on the risk management and the transportation action teams.

“This is the last session we have to really talk about the things we want to push for in the new farm bill,” Rix said.

Updating the base acres for corn is an important issue for South Dakota, he said. When base acres were first created in the farm bill 20 years ago, corn wasn’t as prevalent in northern South Dakota as it is today. Much of those acres were wheat or pasture and didn’t have a history of planted corn acres to consider for federal safety net coverage and payment programs.

“It affects a lot of younger farmers who weren’t able to start with good corn acres. They started on a broken piece of ground that didn’t have base acres,” Rix said.