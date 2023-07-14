Independence Day thunderstorms canceled a few parades, but the rain lifted farmers’ optimism for a successful crop.

July 4 conditions showed severe drought across much of southeastern South Dakota, with the driest areas in Charles Mix County and south, through much of eastern Nebraska, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor maps released July 6. Drought is still a worry.

On top of concerns over whether drought will impact yields, farmers worry about the cost to grow their crops. Fertilizer and herbicide prices shot sky high in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’ve come down since, but other costs remain well above pre-pandemic levels. Land prices, equipment and interest rates are also on the rise.

“The cost of putting the crop in the ground is very high,” said Taylor Gibson, area manager in the Sioux Falls office of Ag Resource Management, or ARM. The non-bank ag lender offers operating, equipment and real estate loans, and crop insurance.

With many in the financial world predicting a global recession, farmers should to prepare for tighter budgets, he said.

For now, that means doing what farmers will do anyway: care for their current crop to get the best yields. Gibson also advises farmers to be disciplined in their spending, resisting a purchase of “something with new paint.”

It’s also important for farmers to understand their expenses, what breaking even looks like for their farm and how crop insurance can cover the down side.

“Don’t over-leverage yourself so you’re in a situation to maintain profitability,” he said.

Nicole Tonak agrees that getting a grasp on the cost of production is important. She is an instructor with the South Dakota Center for Farm and Ranch Management. The program, run out of Mitchell Technical College, helps farmers and ranchers understand accounting, marketing and other business aspects of agriculture.

“It’s going to be kind of a tough year this year,” she said. “Producers really need to know their cost of production and their break-evens. Figure that out on a per-acre basis and spread that out through the whole farm so we can make smart decisions.”

“Costs are going to be what they are and there’s nothing I can do about it,” is a common refrain, but Tonak said farmers should be cautious and make smart decisions.

Evaluate your crop and spend your money where you’ll get the biggest bang for your buck, for example. She also suggests asking seed and chemical dealers about special programs and early discounts for next year’s inputs. Starting in September, many companies will allow farmers to lock in prices if they pre-pay.

Wentworth, South Dakota, farmer Dave Ellens has been witness to the volatile prices both on his farm and at his ag retail business, Lakeco Crop Services.

Anhydrous ammonia prices more than doubled between July 2021 and July 2022, in part a result of Russia’s war with Ukraine. Russia is the world’s biggest exporter of fertilizer. Farmers that didn’t lock in their prices early were left exposed to record prices.

Herbicide prices were high, too. Glyphosate typically costs below $20 per gallon, but last year it rose close to $60, Ellens said.

“That’s really hard to market against when you don’t know what to expect,” he said.

Some farmers cut back on herbicide use, and used less than the full rate – not something agronomists usually recommend because it can create issues with resistance. Some farmers made cuts to their fertilizer program and into maintenance mode rather than adding more nutrients to try to boost fertility, according to Ellens. Now that prices have come down for fall, he’s seeing more farmers return to “building” mode.

Farmers, like everyone, enjoyed low interest rates in recent years. While farmers enjoyed a prime rate of 3.25% over the last decade, that’s jumped to 8.25%. It’s an expense that shouldn’t be ignored, ARM’s Gibson said.

“That’s just another input that’s gone up, something we haven’t had to worry about for a while,” he said.

It’s not the 20% interest of the 1980s, but he said it is a shock to the system.

South Dakota’s average cropland prices reached $4,030 per acre a year ago, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s 19% higher than the year before. New numbers will be released in early August.

After staying relatively flat through 2020, Minnesota cropland values jumped 9% in 2021 and another 17% in 2022 for an average of $6,200 per acre. Cash rent prices followed.

Those rent prices can really hurt beginning farmers.

“You have to be realistic as to what you can afford,” Tonak said. “Unfortunately, not every piece of land that comes up for sale is something a younger farmer should jump on to start growing quickly.”

Current land prices make it tough to work into a farm budget, she said, especially for a younger producer without multiple acres over which to spread around costs.

The South Dakota Center for Farm and Ranch Management where Tonak is an instructor has a program specifically for beginning farmers and first-time borrowers with the Farm Service Agency. Starting out, Ellens took advantage of low interest FSA loans, he said.

ARM works with many young farmers who’ve outgrown the FSA programs, Gibson said. They provide help obtaining an operating loan and crop insurance. Gibson encourages young farmers to consider that rental rates will vary from year to year.

“You don’t want to be put in a situation where you have to rely on $7 corn every year,” he said.

Crop prices have held up through summer. The USDA’s crop acreage report from the end of June reduced the number of planted soybean acres by 5% nationwide. Soybean prices rose in response and helped bump corn prices up a little.

Commodities are profitable – for now, Ellens said.

“But corn and bean prices can be just as volatile as inputs,” he said.

Ellens has pushed for updated reference prices used in the farm bill’s safety net programs as president of the South Dakota Corn Growers Association. He’d like them closer to the break-even cost of production. At current rates – $3.70 per bushel for corn and $8.40 for soybeans – the low commodity prices of 2020 weren’t enough to trigger payments for farmers.

He planned to bring the issue up when he visits Washington, D.C., this month for the Corn Congress fly-in. South Dakota’s delegates are very receptive to farmer’s needs, he said, but he knows it will be difficult for Congress to come up with the money without taking it from somewhere else.

“It has to be financially responsible for our country,” Ellens said.