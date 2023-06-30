Without being able to count on rain, Blake Burggraff is hoping his diverse set of crops and regenerative management practices will carry his crop this growing season.

His farm near Hartford, South Dakota, caught one rain in the last two weeks, amounting to about 0.40 of an inch. Pastures are showing stress from lack of moisture.

“They dry out so fast, as soon as the sun and wind come back on,” Burggraff said.

Another rain came over the weekend, providing 1.07 inches. Burggraff said he’s every thankful, but the moisture deficit continues at his farm, like it does across much of the Midwest.

He gave his report while setting up cross fences in a cattle pasture. The grass didn’t last as long as most years, but the water source was so far intact.

The cattle should have been able to graze the pasture for a month and a half or even two months. This year, it didn’t even last a month before the group had to be moved to prevent damage.

“We’re doing our best to get as much forage as we can out of it but still take care of things,” Burggraff said.

The grass was thin, but a mat of dead grass from last year measuring more than an inch thick protected the soil and kept in what little moisture there was. Burggraff was happy to hear the birds visiting the diverse pasture grasses and clover blooms and to see that a family of beavers had taken up residence downstream from the pasture.

“It looks like an ecosystem instead of a golf course,” he said. “It’s alive.”

The beavers were busy building a dam, which will hopefully help keep water in the pasture. The creek has been dry in July the last two years. This year, the water is clear enough to see minnows swimming and turtles diving underwater. Burggraff attributes that to the abundance of no till fields in the area and also to the minimal surface runoff with such little rainfall.

A herd of his dad’s cattle was hit with pink eye. They were preparing to treat them then put them into a larger group to meet their grazing plan. Burggraff likes to run larger groups on less ground and give pastures more time to rest between grazing.

“With fewer groups to move, I can do better job of getting grass to regrow,” he said.

With chances of rain in the weekend forecast, Burggraff was trying to plan when to cut alfalfa. He suspected quality would be less than normal, so he planned to bale it in big round bales to feed to their own cattle instead of selling as square bales to customers. They harvested meadows last week, making for a very lackluster crop compared to last year.

The oat crop was still looking rough as some spots were heading out early due to drought. Buggraff was unsure when he’d attempt to have it custom harvested. While he might not be able to sell much on contract, he was hoping to at least get enough grain to grow his own fodder. It sounded doable, as he needs less than 100 bushels.

The bright spot on the Burggraff farm is the hemp. The best spots, grown on regenerative ground, tower well over his head. By the time he harvested his hemp last September, the crop was 10 feet tall in places. He grows his for grain and sells the stalks to a decorticator in Wakonda to be made into hempcrete, which can be used to build energy efficient homes. With one processing plant newly online in South Dakota and others in the works, it’s looking like a promising market.

“It helps create competition,” Burggraff said. “It’s really good for the farmer.”

Even if the oats fail, he has penciled out his finances to make things work between the hemp and the cattle. Being a diverse operation helps when it comes to the budget, he said.

He’ll share a perspective on organic, regenerative farming methods at an industrial hemp industry conference and open house in Winfred Aug. 5. No one knows better than the farmer how to manage their individual farm, he said, and while you can try to copy what others are doing, you need to know what works for you.

“I keep getting reaffirmed that’s the right way to do things,” he said.