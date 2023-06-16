On June 9 and 10 we were so very thankful to catch some rain.
The rainfall was a very widespread and varied drastically in precipitation totals. At our house our rain gage caught 1.43 inches while just 5 miles south of us some neighbors received over 4 inches. Another neighbor reported 3.3 inches a few miles southwest of us, while our pasture 10 miles to the east of us received only 0.2 of an inch. We have been very dry and pray that more rain heads our way soon.
Haying has started in our area and looks to be gearing up into full swing for our area this week. We are so thankful for hay to put up. It looks as though the fields are going to produce fewer bales than last year. I plan to share more about haying and its progress around our area in my next report.
As I thought through our past two weeks since my last report, I tried to wrack my brain as to what has kept me so busy. I feel like I have been meeting myself coming and going. We have sure burned up some miles. I have been in full-time bus driver mode and events coordinator mode for our six kiddos. Some of the activities include but are not limited to:
- Two vacation Bible schools
- Basketball open gyms
- Basketball games
- Rodeo play days
- Family reunion
- Doctors appointments
- Keeping cool with water fun
- Meals, laundry, meals and more laundry.
Between all those activities we have been rotating our herds of cows for rotational grazing. We’ve been keeping up on the health of the cattle, as well as preparing our second round of recipient cows for implanting embryos June 20.