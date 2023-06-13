The past couple of weeks we have completed a lot. It’s the first time ever that our alfalfa cutting was finished in the month of May. Our baling was done by June 3. Normally, we are starting by May 25, and due to some rain delays we don’t usually finish until the middle of June.
The hot, dry and windy weather allowed the alfalfa to cure quickly with no bleaching in the windrow. That has given us the nicest first crop we have ever put up. But the crop is about half of normal as far as tonnage.
The day after we finished hay we caught some rain, totaling anywhere from one-third of an inch to three-quarters of an inch in some areas. Probably about half our ground received some rain.
The corn spraying is completed for now, and we’re hoping the rain will allow the chemical to work better.
People are also reading…
The corn is mostly in the V3 stage as of June 7. Beans are about V2. Things look good get but we need rain very badly. Things won’t look so good in a week and a half if it doesn’t come.
An update on our driver’s ed student, Addie: we have found she is actually driving in multiple counties, so travelers in the state of South Dakota need to be on high alert.
An update from Jackie:
Derik had a situation with a smoldering round baler due to a bearing going out while baling his alfalfa this week. His official stance is that this was not a fire. He subsequently switched to 4-by-4 square bales and was able to finish without having to call the fire department.
Bean planting is truly, officially done after going back to plant some areas that had been too wet. What a paradox it is to not be able to plant due to too much moisture, but also watching the sky for rain and seeing the grass in the pastures go backwards from lack of moisture. We were fortunate and caught a small rain shower that was timely since we just put our chemical on the corn.
We are starting the process of AI breeding our cows this week. Our sick calf from a couple weeks ago is back on its feet and has been named Annabelle. She is being cared for primarily by our daughters Stella and Lila.
Mike Brosnan raises hay and row crops between Huron and Woonsocket, S.D. He works with his daughter and son-in-law Jackie and Derik Kleinsasser.